Man kills woman after several unsuccessful tries, Florida deputies say

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - A West Virginia man was arrested Saturday after sheriff's deputies said he killed a Florida woman over drugs and then hid her body in the trunk of her car.

Marion County sheriff's deputies said Eric Gaymar attacked the woman multiple times, making several unsuccessful attempts to kill her.

Gaymar, 36, faces a charge of first-degree murder.

According to the arrest report, Gaymar stayed at the victim's house in Silver Springs overnight Friday, sleeping in the living room on a green sleeping bag. Gaymar told deputies that he went into the victim's bedroom about 6 a.m. Saturday to steal fentanyl patches and $200 from her, but she woke up, the report said. When confronted, Gaymar choked her and she passed out, deputies said.

Believing she was dead, Gaymar wrapped the woman in the sleeping bag, but as he carried her into the living room, the victim began to stir, the report said. Gaymar then struck the victim on the head with a heavy flashlight and stuffed the victim into the trunk of a car, deputies said.

However, deputies said, Gaymar heard the victim breathing and then devised his final plan to kill the woman. He found a long telephone cord inside the house and used it strangle her, the report said.

Once she was dead, Gaymar went back into the house and stole several items that he believed could be used as evidence against him, the report said.

He then drove the victim's car, with her body still inside the trunk, to his mobile home, deputies said.

On Saturday afternoon, the victim's roommate asked Gaymar to return the car. When he did, the victim's body was discovered in the trunk and the roommate called authorities, the report said.

