Video shows man with toddler in front seat taking deputies on chase

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested this weekend after authorities said he set off a high-speed police chase in Daytona Beach, taking his 4-year-old and 15-year-old passengers along for the ride in a stolen car.

The body camera videos from deputies captured the pursuit.

Jervaugh Bonner, 26, faces a number of charges, including grand theft auto and child endangerment.

A spokesperson for the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a license plate reader alerted authorities early Saturday that someone was driving a stolen car on International Speedway Boulevard.

A deputy caught up with Bonner, but he rammed the deputy's patrol car and sped off, reaching speeds between 80 to 100 mph, the spokesperson said. At one point, Bonner's car struck a guard rail, damaging the tires.

Bonner and the 15-year-old girl eventually bailed out of the vehicle, leaving the boy in the car, deputies said.

Jervaugh Bonner is arrested in a still image from the body camera videos.

A police dog tracked Bonner as he fled into a swampy, wooden area off on the side the road, deputies said.

"Sheriff’s Office with a K-9! Show yourself now or you’re going to get bit!" a deputy yells repeatedly on the video.

In the video, Bonner ignores the warnings and stays hidden in some bushes, but the police dog finds him.

Bonner can be heard screaming as the dog bites him.

"Why didn't you say something? I told you he was going to bite you. Why did you go through all that? That was foolish," a deputy says in the video.

Then, deputies discover the child is still in the car. "You kidding me?" a deputy says as Bonner is put into handcuffs.

Jervaugh Bonner in a booking photo taken at the hospital (left); Bonner in an 2015 booking photo

Bonner appears not be seriously hurt in the video, but a booking photo, taken at the hospital, shows him with tubes in his mouth.

Later in the video, a female deputy goes to check on the boy in the car.

"I don't wanna die," the boy says after the deputy opens the front passenger side door.

The Orlando Sentinel reported the boy wasn't wearing a seat belt, and he was placed into the custody of the Department of Children and Families. The girl, who was reported missing, was returned to her mother.

Deputies said the boy and teenager were not hurt, but the little boy was clearly frightened.

"I don't like that," the boy responds in the video when the deputy brings up the high-speed chase. "I wanna go home."

