Mega Millions numbers for $1B jackpot announced

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Mega Millions numbers that could win an estimated $1 billion jackpot have been announced.

They are 15 23 53 65 70 and Mega Ball 7.

The jackpot is the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. lottery history. Mega Millions says it may take an hour or two to determine if there is a winner.

The odds of winning are a miserable one in 302.5 million.

The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.

The $1 billion prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be $565 million.

Officials say that if there isn’t a winner, the prize for Tuesday night’s drawing would be $1.6 billion, tying the largest U.S. lottery prize.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.