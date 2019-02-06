1 dead, 2 injured when car crashes into wall in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - One person was killed and two others were seriously hurt Tuesday when their car crashed into a wall in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the crash happened around 7 p.m. near 71st Street and Rue Vendome. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the two other victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. Their conditions were not disclosed.

The crash has caused traffic delays along 71st Street, police said.

