1 dead, another injured when car crashes into wall in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - One person was killed and another was seriously hurt Tuesday when their car crashed into a wall in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the crash happened around 7 p.m. near 71st Street and Rue Vendome. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the other victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. That person's condition was not disclosed.

The crash has caused traffic delays along 71st Street, police said.

