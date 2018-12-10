Miami Beach man accused of stabbing roommate to death, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami Beach man was arrested late Saturday after police said he stabbed his roommate to death.

Jose Derose, 29, faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Shantell Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said officers were called to a disturbance at the Parkview Plaza condominium building in the 7300 block of Wayne Avenue just before 10 p.m. They found Daniel Rodolico, 55, dead and took Derose into custody, Mitchell said.

Neighbors said Derose is Rodolico's nephew, but police would only the confirm that the men lived together. They got into an argument and Derose stabbed Rodolico with a kitchen knife multiple times, police said.

Traces of a bloody crime scene are visible at this 4th floor Wayne Ave. apartment complex. @MiamiBeachPD say one person has died and another person has been arrested for the homicide. pic.twitter.com/KYmFFXPztu — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) December 10, 2018

A woman inside the building didn't want to be interviewed on-camera, but she said that the neighbors are in mourning because Rodolico was a great person who was service-oriented and would do anything to help anybody.

Douglas Luque, a neighbor, said Rodolico served on the apartment building's board of directors.

"I find out somebody in the board of directors, I know him, I know him for a long time, was involved in this," Luque said. "Every time I have an issue in the building, whatever, questions, whatever, he was very helpful. Yeah, very nice guy."

