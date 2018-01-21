2 pedestrians struck in hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Two pedestrians were injured Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach, officials said.

Ernesto Rodriquez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said a car struck a women and a child who were crossing 77th Street near Dickens Avenue about 4:30 p.m. The driver then fled the scene, Rodriquez said.

Officers arrested the driver, who police did not identify, after finding the person a few blocks away, Rodriquez said.

The pedestrians were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Rodriquez described their injuries as not life-threatening.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.