3 people rescued after boat hits rocks off coast of Miami Beach, authorities say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Three people were rescued late Friday after their boat crashed into some rocks off the coast of Miami Beach, officials said.

Strong currents pushed the boat into rocks of Government Cut just after 9 p.m., a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. After receiving more than 70 calls, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched fireboat recovers the boaters.

Because of the precarious conditions, firefighters used a rescue swimmer to get the stranded boaters onto the fireboat.

The boaters were taken to the U.S. Coast Guard base on Miami Beach. One of the boaters was taken to a hospital for treatment. That person's injuries were described as not life-threatening.

The other boaters suffered minor cuts and bruises and were treated at the scene by paramedics.





