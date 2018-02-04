5 pedestrians, including 2 children, struck by car in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Five pedestrians, including two children, were hit by a car Sunday in Miami Beach, police said.

Ernesto Rodriquez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at 18th Street and Meridian Avenue.

The pedestrians and the male driver were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Rodriquez described their injuries as not life-threatening.

A witness described the children as "brand new babies" who were inside a stroller when the car struck.

Rodriquez said investigators were conducting a drunken-driving investigation.

A photo from the scene shows a black car crashed into some bushes along a sidewalk. The car appears to have also crashed into a metal trashcan and a motor scooter.

Police closed Meridian Avenue between 17th and 18th streets and advised people to use alternate routes.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho decried the crash on Twitter Sunday.

"Families should be safe to spend their Sunday walking South Florida’s streets without fear of being mowed down by an apparent drunk driver," Carvalho said.

