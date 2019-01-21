5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation's 26th annual MLK Scholarship

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation held its 26th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship breakfast on Monday morning.

Actor, film director and political activist Danny Glover attended the fundraiser benefiting the graduating seniors of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum also attended the event at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1900 Washington Ave., Miami Beach.

For information about how to contribute to the scholarship fund, email 5000rolemodels1@gmail.com.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.