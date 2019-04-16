Old South Shore Hospital in Miami Beach imploded

The old South Shore Hospital building is no more.

A construction crew imploded the abandoned hospital at 600 Alton Road shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday to make way for a high-rise condominium building.

In preparation for the implosion, no one was allowed in the exclusion zone between Fifth and Seventh streets and Lenox and West avenues.

All roadways are scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m.

The hospital building by the MacArthur Causeway has been abandoned for 10 years and the process to remove it has been long.

This implosion comes less than a year after the demolition of a condo building on Collins Avenue that killed a construction worker.

But developer Russell Galbut said the demotion plan is secure and safe.

