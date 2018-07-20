Accused Miami Beach arsonist had serious issues with mold

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach Police Department officers said Walter Stolper had books with Nazi ideology. He had dozens of jugs with gasoline, sulfur powder and potassium nitrate.

Stolper, 72, also suffered some health issues over mold in his apartment. He had declined to pay administration fees unless the building addressed the issue.

"He was very frustrated, very frustrated about the mold in his apartment and how this has been going on for at least since 2016, I think," said Priscilla Suarez, a former condo board member.

Suarez said he wasn't the only resident at 5601 Collins Ave. with this complaint. Instead of fixing the problem, the association decided to evict him from the apartment, where a bedroom was inhabitable so the door had been taped off.

Officers found Stolper July 12 with two containers of gasoline in a shopping cart. He is accused of throwing eight containers of gasoline down the trash chute from the 15th floor in an attempt to set the building on fire.

He was arrested for attempted arson, but prosecutors charged him with attempted murder and were reviewing the evidence to consider a hate crime.

