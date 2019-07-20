Accused rapist targeting tourists caught in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Officers arrested an accused rapist on Saturday in Miami-Dade County's Pinewood neighborhood.

Shane Bayne, 24, is accused of attacking three women at gunpoint in their hotel rooms in Miami Beach, Doral and Dania Beach.

One of the victims told Miami Beach police officers he raped her at the Century Hotel on 14th Street and Ocean Drive in South Beach. She said she "was down to have sex with him" when she met him Wednesday on the beach. She said they exchanged phone numbers and met Wednesday afternoon.

When she declined to have sex with him because he didn't have a condom, he put one hand around her neck and used the other to immobilize her arms and raped her, she told police. She ran into the bathroom and when she walked out he held her at gunpoint and beat her, police said.

She said she broke her nails while fighting back. After Bayne dropped his gun, she was able to open the door and ask a hotel employee for help. She said Bayne escaped. Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took her to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Bayne is also a suspect in Doral where he is accused of targeting a woman on Monday at a hotel on Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 41st Street. She told police officers he took $400 and forced her to undress at gunpoint.

In Dania Beach, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies believe Bayne attacked a woman Thursday at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott at 2081 Griffin Rd.

Bayne is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Saturday. He faces a charge of sexual battery with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, false imprisonment with a deadly weapon and tampering with a witness.

Bayne has a long criminal record in Miami-Dade County that includes a 2011 trespassing case, a 2012 armed robbery case, 2014 marijuana, resisting arrest and loitering cases and a 2017 strong arm robbery case.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about other victims to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.