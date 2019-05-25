Air and Sea Show back in Miami Beach for Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The annual Hyundai Air and Sea Show returns to Lummus Park in Miami Beach this Memorial Day weekend.

Thousands of spectators have descended on South Beach for the chance to see performances by military jets, helicopters, bombers, power boats and sky divers. The Blue Angels will be headlining the event and are expected to fly around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The display village on Ocean Drive between 11th and 14th streets is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The booths are run by representatives from all five branches of the military, which will be recruiting and conducting meet-and-greets. At the display village, spectators can practice their flying skills with the U.S. Air Force’s flight simulator, put their problem-solving skills to the test with a bomb-disabling game and watch a live performance by the Air Force’s rock 'n' roll band.

“The Air and Sea Show is a great day on Memorial Day for us to pay tribute to those who have gone before us, but also to engage and inspire the next generation of airmen to serve in our great Air Force,” says Master Sgt. Chad Tanner, who is based in Texas with the U.S. Air Force.

The executive producer of the Hyundai Air and Sea Show, Mickey Markoff said, “The whole idea is to bring back the true spirit of Memorial Day. There's people sacrificing all over the world for us and people that have given their lives for our freedom.”

The Hyundai Air and Sea Show is free, but VIP tickets for premium seats cost $25 to $65.

