Are you tired of flooding in Miami Beach? Join discussion

Yana Kibyakova walks through a flooded street in Miami Beach. (2015 File Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber will be moderating a Tuesday evening public discussion with the city manager, the assistant city manager and the chief resilience officer.

Organizers are encouraging residents to participate in the conversation. Attendees can submit questions in advance via e-mail at feedback@miamibeachfl.gov.

The public event is part of the MB Magazine's special issue on the city's plan to adapt to climate change. It will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd.

The city will also be live streaming on the city's Facebook page and YouTube channel.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.