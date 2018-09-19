Armed man robs sightseeing tour agency in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police are searching for a gunman who robbed a sightseeing tour agency employee in Miami Beach.

The armed robbery was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at Finest Vacations Inc. at 6638 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the robber, who was wearing sunglasses and had a shirt covering his face, demanded cash from a woman at the front of the business and then fled with $2,023 in cash.

MBPD detectives are looking for info on an armed commercial robbery that occurred at 6638 Collins Avenue. Subjects in a 2018/19 White GMC Acadia stole a tag and then robbed a woman at gunpoint. If you have info please call Crime Stoppers at https://t.co/rYWIrW8nIR. pic.twitter.com/goAgmmMnrA — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 19, 2018

Rodriguez said the man got into a white 2018/2019 GMC Acadia that was waiting in a nearby alleyway.

Detectives believe the gunman and his accomplice/accomplices stole a temporary tag prior to the robbery and placed it over the vehicle's tag.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



