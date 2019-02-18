Attempted murder suspect from Virginia arrested in Miami Beach

Derrick Markell Robinson, 26, is accused of seriously injuring someone in a shooting in Virginia.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man wanted on an attempted murder charge in Virginia was arrested overnight in Miami Beach, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Manny Puri confirmed Monday.

According to Puri, Derrick Markell Robinson, 26, shot someone in Petersburg, Virginia, seriously injuring the victim.

Puri said investigators believe Robinson traveled to Miami Beach to sell drugs in order to support his life on the run.

Police discovered that Robinson had flown into Miami, and authorities contacted the U.S. Marshals task force.

Puri said fliers were handed to the Miami Beach Police Department to be on the lookout for Robinson, as he was believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to an arrest report, an officer tried to pull over Robinson's silver Honda Civic in the area of Meridian Avenue and 15th Street, but Robinson sped away, driving over 60 mph, which was double the speed limit.

Police said Robinson eventually crashed the car into the entrance of a Publix on Dade Boulevard, causing damage to a chain link fence, and ran off.

Authorities said Robinson was taken into custody near a car wash after an officer released his K-9.

Robinson sustained a bite to his buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center to be evaluated, police said.

According to Puri, drugs and a gun were found inside Robinson's car.

Besides the attempted murder charge, Robinson also has warrants for charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and marijuana possession.

He will also be charged with additional crimes after escaping from Virginia to Florida and fleeing from police, Puri said.

Robinson will be extradited back to Virginia to face state charges.

