Authorities shut down La Baguette for selling alcohol to minors

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Authorities in Miami Beach shut down a popular restaurant Thursday on Ocean Drive for selling alcohol to minors.

Miami Beach police officers accused employees of La Baguette Restaurant at 1052 Ocean Dr., of selling, giving and serving alcoholic beverages to a person under 21 years of age, which is second-degree misdemeanor.

“I determined that this presented an actual threat to the public health, welfare and safety," Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy L. Morales said.

Morales issued the order to shut the restaurant down. He has the power to revoke the business tax receipt when the business is engaged in threatening conduct or habitual illegal conduct.

