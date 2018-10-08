BET posthumously awards Best New Artist to XXXTentacion

Anneyah Lawson, 14, of St. Petersburg, Florida, holds up a sweatshirt with an image of rapper XXXTentacion, before his memorial service, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Florida.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The BET Hip-Hop Awards gave a posthumous award for Best New Artist to XXXTentacion.

The other artists nominated for the award were Rich The Kid, Lil Baby, Juice WRLD and Blocboy JB. The show was filmed on Saturday and will air Oct. 16.

The 20-year-old rapper, who was born Jaseh Onfroy in Plantation and grew up in Lauderhill, was killed June 18 during a robbery in Broward County.

His mother, Cleopatra Bernard, was at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater to accept the award. She was with Solomon Sounds, her son's manager, and Bob Celestin, her son's attorney.

I love you forever @xxxtentacion !!! Best New Hip Hop Gone 2 Soon. Love u pic.twitter.com/msFpnQ1DNx — sincerely, tokyo 🕔🔜 (@madeintyo) October 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.