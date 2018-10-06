Biggest stars in music descend on Miami Beach for BET Hip Hop Awards

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Drake and Cardi B are among the top nominees as The Fillmore Miami Beach hosts the BET Hip Hop Awards for the second year in a row Saturday.
Drake leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 11 nominations, including lyricist of the year, while Cardi B, -- the winner of last year’s best new hip-hop artist award -- is close behind with 10 nominations. The Childish Gambino, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar also received multiple nominations.
Broward County rapper XXXTentacion -- who was killed in a robbery in Deerfield Beach earlier this year -- is nominated for the this year's best new artist award.
T.I., Gucci Mane and up-and-coming Miami Gardens rapper Lil Pump are set to perform.
The show will air on BET on Oct. 16.
Here is the complete list of the 2018 nominees:
Best Hip-Hop Video
- Cardi B - "I Like It" feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
- Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
- Drake - "God's Plan"
- Kendrick Lamar – "Loyalty" feat. Rihanna
- Migos - "Walk It Talk It" feat. Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
- Cardi B
- Childish Gambino
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Travis Scott
Album of the Year
- Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
- Drake - Scorpion
- J. Cole - KOD
- Migos - Culture II
- The Carters - Everything Is Love
Video Director of the Year
- Benny Boom
- Dave Meyers & The Little Homies
- Director X
- Eif Rivera
- Hiro Murai
- Karena Evans
Lyricist of the Year
- Childish Gambino
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
- Travis Scott
MVP of the Year
- Cardi B
- Childish Gambino
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Travis Scott
Producer of the Year
- Ben Billions
- DJ Esco
- DJ Mustard
- Metro Boomin
- Pharrell Williams
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
- 21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin - "Ric Flair Drip"
- Blocboy JB - "Look Alive" feat. Drake
- Cardi B - "I Like It" feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
- Post Malone – "Rockstar" feat. 21 Savage
- The Carters – "Apes**t"
Single of the Year
- "Apesh*t" - Produced by Pharrell (The Carters)
- "God's Plan" - Produced by Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)
- "I Like It" - Produced by Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)
- "Nice for What" - Produced by Murda Beatz (Drake)
- "This Is America" - Produced by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)
Best New Hip Hop Artist
- Blocboy JB
- Juice Wrld
- Lil Baby
- Rich the Kid
- XXXTentacion
Best Mixtape
- BlocBoy JB - Simi
- Future - Beast Mode 2
- Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up
- Lil Wayne - Dedication 6: Reloaded
- Zoey Dollaz - Sorry Not Sorry
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
- 21 Savage - “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B feat. 21 Savage)
- Cardi B - “Motorsport” (Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)
- Drake - “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB feat. Drake)
- Kendrick Lamar - “New Freezer” (Rich the Kid feat. Kendrick Lamar)
- Nicki Minaj - “Big Bank” (YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)
Impact Track
- Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
- Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges - "Liberated"
- Lecrae - "I'll Find You" feat. Tori Kelly
- Meek Mill – "Stay Woke" feat. Miguel
- N.E.R.D - "1,000" feat. FUTURE
DJ of the Year
- Calvin Harris
- DJ Envy
- DJ Drama
- DJ Khaled
- DJ Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
- Cardi B
- Migos
- Nicki Minaj
- Remy Ma
- Travis Scott
Best Hip Hop Online Site/App
- ALLHIPHOP
- Complex
- Hot New Hip Hop
- Worldstar
- XXL
Hustler of the Year
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Jay Z
- Kendrick Lamar
- Travis Scott
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.