Biggest stars in music descend on Miami Beach for BET Hip Hop Awards

Drake, Cardi B, XXXTentacion among the nominees

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Drake and Cardi B are among the top nominees as The Fillmore Miami Beach hosts the BET Hip Hop Awards for the second year in a row Saturday.

Drake leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 11 nominations, including lyricist of the year, while Cardi B, -- the winner of last year’s best new hip-hop artist award -- is close behind with 10 nominations. The Childish Gambino, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar also received multiple nominations.

Broward County rapper XXXTentacion -- who was killed in a robbery in Deerfield Beach earlier this year -- is nominated for the this year's best new artist award.

T.I., Gucci Mane and up-and-coming Miami Gardens rapper Lil Pump are set to perform.

The show will air on BET on Oct. 16.

Here is the complete list of the 2018 nominees:

Best Hip-Hop Video

  • Cardi B - "I Like It" feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
  • Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
  • Drake - "God's Plan"
  • Kendrick Lamar – "Loyalty" feat. Rihanna
  • Migos - "Walk It Talk It" feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

  • Cardi B
  • Childish Gambino
  • Drake
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Travis Scott

Album of the Year

  • Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
  • Drake - Scorpion
  • J. Cole - KOD
  • Migos - Culture II
  • The Carters - Everything Is Love

Video Director of the Year

  • Benny Boom
  • Dave Meyers & The Little Homies
  • Director X
  • Eif Rivera
  • Hiro Murai
  • Karena Evans

Lyricist of the Year

  • Childish Gambino
  • Drake
  • J. Cole
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Travis Scott

MVP of the Year

  • Cardi B
  • Childish Gambino
  • Drake
  • J. Cole
  • Travis Scott

Producer of the Year

  • Ben Billions
  • DJ Esco
  • DJ Mustard
  • Metro Boomin 
  • Pharrell Williams

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

  • 21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin - "Ric Flair Drip"
  • Blocboy JB - "Look Alive" feat. Drake
  • Cardi B - "I Like It" feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
  • Post Malone – "Rockstar" feat. 21 Savage
  • The Carters – "Apes**t"

Single of the Year

  • "Apesh*t" - Produced by Pharrell (The Carters) 
  • "God's Plan" - Produced by Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)
  • "I Like It" - Produced by Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)
  • "Nice for What" - Produced by Murda Beatz (Drake) 
  • "This Is America" - Produced by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)

Best New Hip Hop Artist

  • Blocboy JB
  • Juice Wrld
  • Lil Baby
  • Rich the Kid
  • XXXTentacion

Best Mixtape

  • BlocBoy JB - Simi
  • Future - Beast Mode 2
  • Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up
  • Lil Wayne - Dedication 6: Reloaded
  • Zoey Dollaz - Sorry Not Sorry

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

  • 21 Savage - “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B feat. 21 Savage)
  • Cardi B - “Motorsport” (Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)
  • Drake - “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB feat. Drake) 
  • Kendrick Lamar - “New Freezer” (Rich the Kid feat. Kendrick Lamar)
  • Nicki Minaj - “Big Bank” (YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track

  • Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
  • Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges - "Liberated"
  • Lecrae - "I'll Find You" feat. Tori Kelly
  • Meek Mill – "Stay Woke" feat. Miguel
  • N.E.R.D - "1,000" feat. FUTURE

DJ of the Year

  • Calvin Harris
  • DJ Envy
  • DJ Drama
  • DJ Khaled
  • DJ Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

  • Cardi B
  • Migos
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Remy Ma
  • Travis Scott

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App

  • ALLHIPHOP
  • Complex
  • Hot New Hip Hop
  • Worldstar
  • XXL

Hustler of the Year

  • Cardi B
  • DJ Khaled 
  • Drake
  • Jay Z
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Travis Scott

