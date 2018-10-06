Biggest stars in music descend on Miami Beach for BET Hip Hop Awards

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Drake and Cardi B are among the top nominees as The Fillmore Miami Beach hosts the BET Hip Hop Awards for the second year in a row Saturday.

Drake leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 11 nominations, including lyricist of the year, while Cardi B, -- the winner of last year’s best new hip-hop artist award -- is close behind with 10 nominations. The Childish Gambino, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar also received multiple nominations.

Broward County rapper XXXTentacion -- who was killed in a robbery in Deerfield Beach earlier this year -- is nominated for the this year's best new artist award.

T.I., Gucci Mane and up-and-coming Miami Gardens rapper Lil Pump are set to perform.

The show will air on BET on Oct. 16.

Here is the complete list of the 2018 nominees:

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B - "I Like It" feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Childish Gambino - "This Is America"

Drake - "God's Plan"

Kendrick Lamar – "Loyalty" feat. Rihanna

Migos - "Walk It Talk It" feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Drake - Scorpion

J. Cole - KOD

Migos - Culture II

The Carters - Everything Is Love

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Dave Meyers & The Little Homies

Director X

Eif Rivera

Hiro Murai

Karena Evans

Lyricist of the Year

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Travis Scott

Producer of the Year

Ben Billions

DJ Esco

DJ Mustard

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin - "Ric Flair Drip"

Blocboy JB - "Look Alive" feat. Drake

Cardi B - "I Like It" feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Post Malone – "Rockstar" feat. 21 Savage

The Carters – "Apes**t"

Single of the Year

"Apesh*t" - Produced by Pharrell (The Carters)

"God's Plan" - Produced by Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)

"I Like It" - Produced by Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)

"Nice for What" - Produced by Murda Beatz (Drake)

"This Is America" - Produced by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Blocboy JB

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Rich the Kid

XXXTentacion

Best Mixtape

BlocBoy JB - Simi

Future - Beast Mode 2

Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up

Lil Wayne - Dedication 6: Reloaded

Zoey Dollaz - Sorry Not Sorry

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage - “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B feat. 21 Savage)

Cardi B - “Motorsport” (Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)

Drake - “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB feat. Drake)

Kendrick Lamar - “New Freezer” (Rich the Kid feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Nicki Minaj - “Big Bank” (YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track

Childish Gambino - "This Is America"

Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges - "Liberated"

Lecrae - "I'll Find You" feat. Tori Kelly

Meek Mill – "Stay Woke" feat. Miguel

N.E.R.D - "1,000" feat. FUTURE

DJ of the Year

Calvin Harris

DJ Envy

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

Cardi B

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Travis Scott

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App

ALLHIPHOP

Complex

Hot New Hip Hop

Worldstar

XXL

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

