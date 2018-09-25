Body camera video shows chaotic end to Memorial Day weekend police chase

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police released body camera video Tuesday showing the chaotic end to a police chase involving an officer’s stolen cruiser over Memorial Day weekend.

Police said Leon Perrymond, 25, crashed the stolen unmarked police car while officers pursued him on May 27. He faces charges of grand theft auto and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

In the video, an officer approaches the overturned police car with Perrymond still inside.

According to the arrest report, a Miami Beach detective was working traffic detail at Lincoln Lane North and Washington Avenue and parked his police car in the median of Washington Avenue to prevent illegal left turns. The emergency lights were left on and police insignias were displayed on the bumper, the report said.

While the detective directed traffic, Perrymond got into the vehicle and made a U-turn to drive north on Washington Avenue, the report said. The detective caught up with the car, opened the door and gave verbal commands for Perrymond to stop, but he did not, the report said. The detective was forced to let go as Perrymond sped up, the report said.

With the emergency light still flashing, Perrymond drove recklessly, turning onto 17th Street and forcing pedestrians to jump onto sidewalks to avoid the car, the report said.

Leon Perrymond

Another detective caught up with Perrymond at 16th Street and Median Avenue, but Perrymond abruptly hit the brakes, causing the detective's car to slam into back of the stolen police car, the report said.

After the collision, Perrymond drove off at high rate of speed, but he eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into several parked cars along Median Avenue, the report said.

Perrymond is still being held on $21,000 at Miami-Dade County’s Pre-Trial Detention Center.

