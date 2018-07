MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A body was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean early Friday in Miami Beach, police said.

Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said officers were called to the beach near Fourth Street about 6 a.m. and found the male body face down in the water.

Rodriguez said two officers went into the water to pull the body to shore.

Detectives are investigating, but Rodriguez said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

