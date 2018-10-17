Cabin cruiser gets beached along jetty at South Pointe Park Pier

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Sky 10 was overhead Wednesday morning as beachgoers encountered a new and unexpected tourist attraction on South Beach.

Miami Beach police were checking out a large cabin cruiser called the Margaret Madeline that is registered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was beached on the north side of the jetty at South Pointe Park Pier.

Miami Beach police said they don't know where the boat came from and they have categorized it as an abandoned vessel.

Police said the boat drifted ashore around noon Tuesday and now they are trying to find the owner so it can be removed.

Strong easterly winds are making for some rough conditions, beaching the vessel perilously close to the jetty.

The boat appears to have some damage to its hull. It is unclear if it is seaworthy and can be towed, or if it needs to be patched up first.

For now, it looks like the Madeline Margaret will be spending a day at the beach.



