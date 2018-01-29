Car connected to South Beach killing was likely stolen, officials say

Orestes Marrero (left); A surveillance still of the car involved in the shooting (right)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A car involved in a fatal shooting last week in South Beach was likely stolen and its owner has been reported missing, Miami Beach officials said Monday.

Police said 29-year-old Kamil Patel and a friend were walking in an alley near the Kill Your Idol karaoke bar late Thursday when a gunman got out of the passenger side of a white 2017 Honda Accord and began shooting, killing Patel.

Melissa Berthier, a spokeswoman for the city of Miami Beach, said police traced the white 2017 Honda Accord to Orestes Marrero, a Miami-Dade man who was reported missing Friday. His car was also reported stolen the same day.

Bertheir had previously described the gunman as a thin black man with medium-length dreadlocks.

Over the weekend, officials released a possible temporary tag number for the vehicle, but the number was incorrect. The correct Florida temporary tag is CCP4319.

Bertheir said authorities are offering a $13,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

Patel's employer, Prada, contributed $5,000 Monday to increase the amount.

Patel had moved to South Florida this month after getting a job with the Prada store in the Bal Harbour Shops. Patel and his friend, Katy Park, had drinks at a South Beach bar and were headed to sing karaoke when Patel was killed.

"I am alive because Kamil protected me. He didn't hesitate. His last words were, 'Katy, keep walking," Park said on a GoFundme page set up to raise money for Patel's family.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

