Clothes, valuables stolen while man, woman skinny-dipped in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Sunrise woman who recently moved to South Florida from Chicago had her clothes and other property stolen while she was skinny-dipping with a man she met in Miami Beach, police said.

The 29-year-old woman, identified only as Melissa, and the man were watching the sun rise on the beach Sunday morning when they decided to go for a swim.

They left their clothes, wallet, phone and other belongings on the sand, but when they got back, everything was gone.

Melissa told Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg that two women, one of whom was naked, had approached them earlier and asked if they wanted "to play in the water."

"The naked one asked if we wanted to play in the water. I said, 'No, thank you,'" Melissa said. "She's like, 'Are you sure? It'll be so fun.' And I said, 'Honestly, I'm good. I just want to enjoy the sunrise this morning.' And she said, 'Oh, all right,' and continued on their way."

Stranded at the beach in only her underwear, she was able to use a good Samaritan's cellphone while a Miami Beach police officer purchased her some clothes with his own money, Melissa said.

And on Monday, Melissa was hit with another round of bad luck in the form of someone breaking into her car in Hollywood. Melissa said her friend's purse was stolen from the vehicle.

Despite what happened to her, the new Floridian said she doesn't regret moving to South Florida.

"Oh my goodness, never. This place is beautiful and the people are beautiful and, unfortunately, there are some really distasteful people in our society that you really can't trust, and it is what it is at this point," Melissa said. "I'm just thankful no one was hurt."



