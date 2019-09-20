Coast Guard offloads more than 12,000 pounds of cocaine in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday offloaded more than 12,000 pounds of cocaine at the Coast Guard Sector Miami in Miami Beach.

The drugs had been seized in international waters off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

Authorities said the drugs came from more than a dozen interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels by U.S. Coast Guard cutters.

"These down range counter-drug operations are a vital component to the Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security's mission and our national security. These operations enable us to extend our maritime borders, weaken the economic engine of Transnational Criminal Organizations, contribute to enhancing stability and security across our partner nations within Central America, and they combat the drug epidemic within our local communities," said Cmdr. John Christensen, commanding officer of the cutter Seneca. "I am exceptionally proud of this crew. Over the course of the last three months they rose above the challenges of conducting operations at sea, persevered through many personal sacrifices and showed an unwavering dedication to serving our nation."

