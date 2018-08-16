Continuum's security cameras capture woman arrested in Alabama killing

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Surveillance video from the Continuum condominium building in South Beach captured a woman who was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Alabama.

"In this community, we have over 400 cameras and 200 biometric readers fully managing every entry point into the property," said Ephram Yeashoua, president and CEO of IDentyTech Solutions.

With all the high-tech equipment, it's hard to get anything past the Continuum's security team.

"I believe it's the largest deployment in a residential building in Florida and probably the U.S. itself," Yeashoua said.

So when a pair of suspicious people parked a gray car in a spot they weren't supposed to on Friday, it immediately caught their attention.

"A person from here dispatched the patroller, which is in charge of patrolling the whole building," Continuum public safety manager Mario Nazal said.

The security team said they had a bad feeling when the pair were seen walking to the back of the property, trying to hide in bushes and later walking toward the downstairs Häagen-Dazs store.

"They were looking at the vehicle from afar -- basically from across the street," Nazal said.

What they didn't realize is that their suspicious activity was caught on cameras that are mounted all over the property.

"So my security officer approached and said, 'Is that your vehicle by any chance?' And they said, 'No. We don't have a car.' And that's when the female suspect went to move the vehicle," Nazal said.

The whole thing also caught the attention of Miami Beach police, who discovered the gray car was stolen and registered to Joe and Mary Holt.

The couple had recently been found slain in Birmingham, Alabama.

Police arrested the woman, identified as Kristen Gullion, 30.

Later that day in Hollywood, police arrested Toniana de la Rosa and Zachary Phillips, 23. They were found in a Ford Mustang reported stolen from Miami Beach.

Police won't confirm whether Phillips was the mystery man seen earlier in the day with Gullion, but they do believe the two were together at some point that day.

Both Phillips and Gullion are believed to be connected to the Birmingham killing.

