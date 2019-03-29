Couple's conflict over finances leaves 1 injured, 1 jailed

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A couple's argument over financial issues turned violent Friday in Miami Beach.

They told police officers they have been together for eight years and moved to Miami Beach from New York a few months ago. Their confrontation ended up with one in jail and the other in the hospital.

After an argument, a woman told police officers she was done fighting and walked into their bedroom, locked the door and laid down on the bed to go to sleep. She said Steven Duplessy wasn't done. She said he knocked on the door and when she didn't open it he barged in.

Duplessy rushed to punch her on the head with a closed fist, and when she started bleeding from her forehead she managed to get out of bed and run out of the apartment with her phone, according to a Miami Beach Police Department report.

An Uber driver took her to Mount Sinai Hospital where she called 911 to report the attack. Officers responded to the hospital and to 7340 Harding Ave., in North Beach. Officers said Duplessy threw a large brick at a police officer from a bedroom window and was armed with a folding knife.

Duplessy refused to follow officers' orders, and while he was holding he knife with a curved blade in one hand, he was holding a steak knife with the other, police said. Officers said he threatened to throw the knife at police officers, so they could shoot him.

After Duplessy threw a knife at a police officer and missed, the officers requested help from the SWAT team. Officers say Duplessy threw the other knife at the SWAT team's negotiator. The SWAT team got Duplessy to surrender and exit through the open bedroom window.

While Duplessy's victim required stitches, he was arrested on aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. According to the police report, 11 of the officers who responded to the call had body-worn cameras.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.