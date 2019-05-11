1 dead, 1 wounded in South Beach shooting, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - One man was shot and killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Espanola Way.

The first victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics transported the second victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was not disclosed, but Rodriguez said he is expected to survive.

An officer heard the shots and rushed to the scene. A vehicle possibly linked to the double shooting was located nearby, while a second vehicle was driven away. During a pursuit, an officer witnessed someone inside that second vehicle display a gun, but the driver got away.

A third vehicle, located near 83rd Street and Collins Avenue, also was driven off. While police pursued that vehicle, two Miami Beach patrol cars were involved in a crash near 91st Street and Harding Avenue. The officers suffered only minor injuries.

No arrests have been made. The Miami Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.