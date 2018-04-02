Death investigation underway after man falls overboard near Monument Island

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A death investigation is underway after a man on a yacht fell overboard near Monument Island, authorities said.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez confirmed Monday that the police department is assisting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with its investigation.

FWC Officer Ron Washington also confirmed the death investigation, but would not confirm whether the victim's body had been recovered or whether he was presumed dead.

Authorities said the incident happened as a group of people were apparently enjoying Easter Sunday near Monument Island, just off Miami Beach.

The group was aboard a yacht named "Miami Vice."

"The police just came very fast and everybody thought that something happened," witness Adi Shlabok said Sunday.

No collision and no other vessel was involved.

Authorities said investigators are speaking with the yacht's passengers and crew to figure out what happened.

The U.S. Coast Guard seized the boat and towed it to the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Miami Beach.

Washington said more details about the incident will be released Monday afternoon.

