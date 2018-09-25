Detectives search for gunman targeting construction site for tools

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach Police Department detectives released on Tuesday the description of the gunman who prompted a massive manhunt after allegedly trying to steal from a construction site and throwing a hammer at the construction worker who foiled his robbery.

According to Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the department, detectives are searching for a gunman who has brown hair and light eyes, appears to be in his early 30's, and weighs about 160 pounds. He also has a tattoo on one of his arms.

According to the police report, the gunman is wanted for burglary to an occupied structure, armed robbery and battery. Surveillance video shows the gunman arrived on Monday at 1300 Monad Terrace, in Miami Beach, wearing a neon green shirt, a white construction hardhat, khaki pants and black boots.

According to the police report, the gunman was taking a backpack, a $3,200 rotary hammer, a $250 saw and a $300 hammer drill when a 25-year-old construction worker confronted him. The two reportedly struggled and the construction worker recovered the bag and the rotary hammer.

During the struggle, the gunman allegedly threw the hammer drill at the construction worker, hitting him on the left side of his leg, but a wallet that was inside his cargo pants protected him from injury. To threaten him, the gunman also allegedly displayed the handle of a firearm from his waistband.

Witnesses told police officers the gunman took off his clothes and was wearing only shorts when he got away. Detectives recovered the shirt, hardhat and boots at the scene. On Monday, police dogs and officers in a helicopter searched for the gunman, but they couldn't find him.

Detectives believe the gunman could be in a silver Ford Explorer.

