Detectives search for narcotics in Miami Beach building

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach Police Department detectives rushed into a building Monday night to execute three narcotics search warrants.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the department, said one person was arrested and several were detained in the area of 64th Street and Collins Avenue.

"This is a result of a three-month long investigation," Rodriguez said.

Officers responded to 6494 Collins Ave., a two-story building with small studio apartments across from Allison Park.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News' reporter Michael Seiden is working on a story for the 11 p.m. news.

