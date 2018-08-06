Dog dies hours after being shot in Miami Beach, animal clinic says

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A dog died Sunday night, hours after it was shot in Miami Beach, according to employees at Knowles Animal Clinic.

Miami Beach police said a man, identified as Matt Ellis, shot the dog Sunday afternoon after claiming it had bitten him in the 600 block of 82nd Street.

Ellis told Local 10 News that he is friends with the dog's owner, but was forced to shoot it when it attacked him.

"It went nuts and locked down on my arm," Ellis said.

Ellis said the dog still had ahold of his arm as he went into another room to get the gun.

"I actually drug it to the case, opened up the case and grabbed the gun and shot it," Ellis said.

Ellis said he locked the dog in the room and called 911.

Paramedics took the dog to Knowles Animal Clinic for treatment. The dog was alert as paramedics loaded the animal into the ambulance.

Officers at the scene said Ellis is unlikely to face charges over the shooting.



