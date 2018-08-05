Man shoots dog after being bit, Miami Beach police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man shot a dog after the animal bit him Sunday afternoon in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said officers found the wounded dog around 3:15 p.m. in the 600 block of 82nd Street. Rodriquez said the man knew the owner of the dog.

Paramedics with Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported the dog to Knowles Animal Clinic for treatment. The dog was alert as paramedics loaded the animal into the ambulance. The animal's condition was not disclosed.

Officers at the scene said the man is unlikely to face charges over the shooting.

