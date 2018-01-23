Driver abandons Lamborghini after crashing vehicle in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A driver abandoned a Lamborghini Tuesday morning after crashing it on the MacArthur Causeway flyover to Alton Road, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 6 a.m. as Miami Beach police blocked off the ramp.

Police said the vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle crash and was unoccupied when officers arrived.

The Lamborghini didn't appear to sustain significant damage from the crash.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.