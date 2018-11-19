Driver crashes car into Indian Creek in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A driver crashed their car into Indian Creek in Miami Beach.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday along the 5200 block of Collins Avenue, right in front of the Alexander Resort.

Miami Beach and Miami fire-rescue crews were called to the scene to save those stuck inside the car. A good Samaritan at the scene said he jumped in to help those trapped as well.

One person was taken to the hospital, but there's no word on that person's condition.

Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie saw one man being treated at the scene, but it's unclear if he was inside the car. It's also unclear what caused the driver to crash.

