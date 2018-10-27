Driver fights off would-be carjackers in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating after a driver fought off two gunmen who tried to steal his car Saturday morning in Miami Beach.

Ernesto Rodriquez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the victim had just entered his gray Mercedes-Benz G550 around 11 a.m. near 14th Street and Collins Court when he was approached by two armed men. The gunmen tried to pull the driver from his vehicle and a struggle ensued, Rodriquez said.

The victim managed to disarm one of the men, Rodriguez said. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, police said.

A woman with the driver and several good Samaritans passing by helped the driver fight off his attackers. The would-be carjackers fled in a silver vehicle, Rodriquez said. No one was hurt in the struggle, police said.

Police said one of the attackers was a black man with green hair. Anyone with information about the attempted carjacking is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

