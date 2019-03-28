Family of woman killed during police chase wants full investigation

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The family of a woman who was killed in a police-involved crash in Miami Beach wants a complete investigation.

Ivone Reyes had worked as a concierge at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel for decades. Her son said he never imagined that she would be killed when a Miami Beach Police Department officer struck her car during a chase.

"She was literally two blocks away from our house," her son said. "She lived literally down the street and she didn't get a chance to go over there. She left her TV on. She left her lights on. You know, she was coming back home and never made it back."

Reyes' distraught son described the 68-year-old grandmother as a loving person and a longtime member of the Miami Beach community.

The crash happened Monday afternoon when the police officer was chasing 35-year-old Timothy Bowers, a suspect in a stolen BMW with an open arrest warrant in Missouri.

"She was taken way too early from us," he said. "We've just been mourning and it is a very difficult time for us right now."

He said he and his brother want authorities to conduct a complete investigation into the circumstances of her death. The department identified the police officer involved in the crash as Officer Gregory McVey.

Aside from her two sons, Reyes also leaves behind five grandchildren.

Ivone Reyes' family released this statement:

Our family is in painful mourning due to the loss of such a monumental figure of the family. Ivone was a beloved grandmother, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and a loving member of the North Beach community. She was always full of life up until her last breath. We have a lot of questions with no answers as of yet but we will not rest until she gets the justice she deserves. Our family requests as much privacy as possible during these heartbreaking times.









