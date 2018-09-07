Front desk clerk placed in choke hold during robbery at Miami Beach hotel, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A front desk clerk was placed in a choke hold early Friday during a robbery at a hotel in Miami Beach, authorities said.

The robbery was reported around 2:15 a.m. at the Royal Hotel at 763 Pennsylvania Ave.

According to an incident report, the victim said a black male wearing an orange T-shirt and shorts entered the lobby early in the morning and inquired about the cost of a room.

Police said the man told the clerk a second man would be coming back with a gun and that he would have to give him money.

The clerk told detectives he didn't take the threat seriously and didn't take any precautions.

But the man returned a short time later with his accomplice, authorities said.

Police said the accomplice stood at the front counter as the first subject went behind the counter and placed the victim in a choke hold.

According to the incident report, the victim gave the man the key to a cabinet where the cashbox is held, and the thief took $100 in cash from it.

The men then ran away from the hotel as the victim called police.

Police said the victim had some redness on his neck, but was otherwise OK.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.