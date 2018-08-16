Gun stolen from Doral police officer in Miami Beach, authorities say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol was stolen from a Doral police officer earlier this month in Miami Beach, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

A Miami Beach spokesman said the theft was reported Aug. 4 off 20th Street.

According to a flyer distributed to other police officers, the officer was off-duty and on the beach when the theft occurred.

The 9-mm handgun has "City of Doral Police Department" engraved on the top part of the slide. The gun was loaded with an 18-round magazine with one in the chamber when it was taken, Miami Beach police said.

A Doral police spokeswoman declined to comment on the theft and referred all questions to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

