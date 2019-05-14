Handcuffed man escapes from police in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police are searching for a handcuffed man who escaped from an officer Monday night in Miami Beach, officials said.

Officers were called to a hotel at 1720 Collins Ave. just before 8 p.m. due to two men who were allegedly refusing to leave the hotel’s pool area.

Police said they detained one of the men on a narcotics-related offense, but while he was handcuffed he managed to flee from the officer.

Police said they set up an active perimeter between 17th and 20th streets to search for the man, but broke it down when he was not located.

They said they are continuing to investigate.

