Hundreds gather in Miami Beach to remember synagogue shooting victims

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Hundreds gathered Tuesday at the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach to remember the victims of a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue this weekend.

"There is simply no place for hate, not here, not anywhere, and furthermore there are absolutely no good people who stand on the side of hate. Period," said Norman Braman, the former president of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

During the service, each victim was remembered with specific details about their families and their lives.

People also sang "Hineh Mah Tov." The lyrics are from the first verse of Psalm 133: "Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity."

People at the vigil held each other and swayed while singing in Hebrew.

On Saturday morning, police said Robert Bowers enter the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood and opened fire, killing 11 people. Authorities said Bowers made anti-Jewish statements after he was arrested and social media accounts connected to Bowers are filled with anti-Semitic postings.

