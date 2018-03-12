Intoxicated man reached toward waistband before being punched by officer, Miami Beach police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - An intoxicated man reached toward his waistband before he was punched about three times by a Miami Beach police officer on Saturday, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Jaylan Greene, 21, of Romulus, Michigan, was holding up southbound traffic in the 900 block of Ocean Drive because he was dancing on the hood of a red SUV and yelling at nearby pedestrians.

Police said a large crowd began to gather and obstruct the sidewalks and the street.

Officers ordered Greene to get down from the SUV and walk toward them, but Greene got down from the hood and tried getting into the back seat of the SUV, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, Greene tried to run away but was stopped by an officer in front of a nearby business.

Police said Greene told the officer, "Alright, you got me," and acted as if he was going to put his hands behind his back. But when the officer loosened his grip to place handcuffs on the man, Greene tried to run away for a second time, police said.

Police said another officer arrived, putting Greene in a headlock as the officers tried to take him into custody.

Police said the officers repeatedly told Greene to put his hands behind his back, but he refused to give officers his left hand.

***WARNING: Profanity used in video***

Authorities said Greene reached toward his waistband at one point, prompting one of the officers to punch Greene about three times in the face.

Cellphone video shows a large crowd surrounding the officers and Greene during the arrest, one woman screaming, "They're beating him up!"

"You're a racist," a woman repeatedly yelled out.

According to the arrest report, Greene had red, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, and he smelled of an alcoholic beverage.

Greene was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.

The Miami Beach Police Department is supporting its officers' actions during the arrest, releasing the following statement: "Based on our preliminary review of the use of force, the officers' actions were appropriate given the circumstances. It should also be noted that the defendant, after being released from jail, met with the arresting officer and apologized for his actions."

Surveillance video shows a man who police said is Greene shaking the officer's hand and taking a photo with him.

Despite the apparent pleasant meeting, Greene was singing a different tune on social media.

"I can't even believe this happened," Greene posted on Twitter. "Tbh, at first I was embarrassed to even go through this, see, but honestly, it goes to show how serious this issue is in today's world (p.s.SEND ME ALL FOOTAGE)."

I can’t even believe this happened, tbh at first I was embarrassed to even go through this see but honestly it goes to show how serious this issue is in today’s world (ps.SEND ME ALL FOOTAGE) https://t.co/STojeelItd — Jay (@_LavishJay) March 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.