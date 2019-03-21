Judge increases bond for Miami Beach swastika suspect

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A homeless man accused of leaving swastikas throughout Miami Beach faced a judge Thursday morning in Miami.

Sean Kenna, 45, faces seven felony counts of criminal mischief.

Miami-Dade County Judge Renatha Francis increased Kenna's bond from $35,000 to $120,000.

Police said Kenna has been spreading hate in Miami Beach since February, drawing swastikas at six different locations.

Detectives said they have evidence linking Kenna to these incidents:

Feb. 9: Swastika at the gate of a house in the 200 block of West 35th Street. Damage estimated at $50.

Feb. 11: Swastika and "death" on a mailbox at 445 W. 40th St. Damage estimated at $20.

March 2: Swastika, devil and "death" on an electrical box in the 2900 block of Flamingo Drive. Damage estimated at $200.

March 6: Swastika and "death" on a CitiBike pay machine at 4000 Chase Ave. Damage estimated at $50.

March 6: Swastika and "kill the Jews" on a pedestrian sign in the 5300 block of the Miami Beach Boardwalk. Damage estimated at $100.

March 16: Swastika and "death" on an electrical box at 5500 Collins Ave. Damage estimated at $50.

March 19: Devil on an electrical box in the 2900 block of Flamingo Drive. Damage estimated at $100.

The judge also ordered Kenna to stay away from 30th to 63rd streets from the Atlantic Ocean to Biscayne Bay. The area is predominantly Jewish.

"I'm not fearful," Miami Beach visitor Dov Gurewicz told Local 10 News. "Because I know, you know, I know God's protecting us."

Gurewicz said the fact that Kenna is homeless indicates he could be mentally ill.

"Second of all, it could be, maybe he had a bad run-in with someone Jewish and he associates all Jews with something bad," Gurewicz said. "You know, it could be a lack of education."

The Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office will determine whether Kenna should be charged with a hate crime.

"There is no place for hate in our community," State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "My prosecution team and I will be discussing this arrest to determine the appropriate course of action as to all of the counts."



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.