Lamar Odom describes addiction taking over his life

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Lamar Odom was once one of the biggest stars in the NBA and a reality star on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," formerly married to Khloe Kardashian.

Then addiction took over his life, and he spiraled out of control and nearly died.

In 2019 Odom began reinventing himself.

He took to the "Dancing With The Stars" ballroom and is now publicly speaking about his journey.

"I have lived a blessed life," Odom said. "I have had a microscope on my life for a long time. I want to help people along on this ride."

Only 40 years old, Odom's life has seen amazing highs and extreme lows.

His 2015 overdose in a Las Vegas brothel, then spending several days in a coma was his rock bottom.

His autobiography "Darkness To Light" chronicled his climb out of a life that was sidelined with drug and sex addiction and a traumatic childhood.

"Addiction is a disease," he said. "It's nothing to be shameful about."

