Lifeguards rescue family from drowning in South Beach

Beachgoers watch as a rip current pulls out a family of 5 on Friday afternoon in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Witnesses said rip currents nearly caused a family of five to drown on Friday afternoon in Miami Beach.

The strong current pulled out two children ages 10 and 11. Lifeguards rescued all of them.

Video shows the panic near Collins Avenue at 17th Street in South Beach. Dozens of beachgoers watched helplessly.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the beach to rush the family to the hospital. A woman, who suffered a cardiac arrest, was fighting for her life.

AT11: Family of 5 rescued from strong rip currents in Miami Beach. I’ll have an update on their conditions. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/hEzVpXBAVt — Christian De La Rosa (@ChristianWplg) August 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.