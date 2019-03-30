Man accused of attacking girlfriend, setting off standoff with police

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami Beach man was arrested Friday after police said he assaulted his girlfriend and then barricaded himself inside his bathroom when police arrived.

Steven Duplessy, 27, face charges of aggravated battery and resisting arrest without violence.

According to the arrest report, Duplessy and his girlfriend of eight years got into an argument about money at their residence in the 7300 block of Harding Avenue. After the argument, the woman went to sleep, but Duplessy later woke her and began punching her, the report said. The woman suffered cuts to her forehead and fled the apartment, the report said.

When an officer arrived at Duplessy's apartment, Duplessy threw a brick out his bedroom window toward to the officer, the report said. The officer called for backup and the SWAT team was called in to assist.

Duplessy then armed himself with a pocket knife and later a steak knife, the report said. He hid in the apartment's bathroom and taunted officers by flashing the knives and refusing to cooperate, the report said.

A negotiator began working with Duplessy -- speaking through an open bedroom window -- but Duplessy threw a knife through the window toward the negotiator, the report said.

The SWAT team was eventually able to take Duplessy into custody without injury, the report said.

Police said Duplessy moved to Miami Beach a few months ago from New York.

Duplessy's girlfriend was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital, where she needed stitches to close the head wound.

Duplessy is currently being held on $8,500 bond at Miami-Dade County Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.