Man accused of trying to rob pregnant woman in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he tried to rob a woman who is eight months pregnant, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Amara Junior Sanogo, of New York, had just left a T-Mobile store in Miami Beach when he tried to snatch the victim's purse as she walked east on West 41st Street.

Miami Beach police said the victim held onto her bag, was pulled onto the ground on her stomach and was dragged about 10 feet on the sidewalk, causing scrapes and cuts to her knees.

Police said Sanogo ran away, but dropped his hospital paperwork and armband, which contained his personal information.

According to his arrest report, witnesses pointed out Sanogo to a responding officer, who spotted the suspect running across the east bridge toward Indian Creek Drive.

The officer pursued Sanogo in his police vehicle, cut him off on the east side of Indian Creek Drive and West 41st Street and ordered the suspect at gunpoint to lie on the ground, authorities said.

Police said Sanogo hesitated at first, but then complied.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and attempted strong-arm robbery.

