Man appears in court following fatal South Beach shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man appeared before a judge Friday, a day after surrendering to Miami Beach police in connection with a fatal shooting.

Alan Alt, 32, faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm following the Saturday night shooting in South Beach that was captured on surveillance video.

"I didn't see anyone at all in the video where it’s alleged that he is the person to be firing around into the ocean or the wall," defense attorney Noel Flasterstein said.

Flasterstein argued in court that there is a lack of evidence from the state that his client did not act in self-defense.

Alt claims he was robbed during the incident and his attorney said Alt was also injured.

"They have to prove -- not him -- they have to prove that he didn't act in lawful self-defense and they don't have the evidence," Flasterstein said.

The state, however, said the surveillance video and witness account of the incident speaks for itself.

Cameras captured multiple angles of Alt that night.

He was first seen around 11:30 p.m., crossing Ocean Drive at 11th Street.

Minutes later, he's seen shooting a gun toward the sea wall at 13th Street.

He is also seen outside the Walgreens on 14th Street and Collins Avenue, which is where the victim ran into for help after the shooting, according to court testimony.

Ultimately, Miami-Dade County Judge Renatha Francis found probable cause in the case.

"I think, ultimately, we will prevail," Flasterstein said. "I think we have a strong defense and he lawfully protected himself as he did."

