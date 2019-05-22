Man arrested a week after escaping from Miami Beach police

Lawrence Charles Barron Jr., 23, of Mobile, Alabama, is accused of fleeing from Miami Beach police May 13 after he was handcuffed.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested Tuesday, just over a week after he escaped from a Miami Beach police officer while handcuffed, authorities said.

Lawrence Charles Barron Jr., 23, of Mobile, Alabama, faces charges of escape, resisting an officer without violence and possession of cannabis.

According to an arrest report, two officers were conducting an investigation at the Dorset Hotel at 1720 Collins Ave. May 13 and arrested Barron.

Police said Barron ran from the officers after he was handcuffed and they were unable to find him, although they recovered his bag, which contained 39 grams of marijuana.

According to the report, someone called police Tuesday after spotting Barron in the area of Lincoln Road and James Avenue.

Police said a "be on the lookout" was issued and officers located Barron inside the Albion Hotel.

Barron was taken to the police station, and confessed to the escape and marijuana possession, authorities said.

Police said Barron had a cut around his wrist from the handcuffs that he removed after his initial arrest.

Barron was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

